'Unbelievable!' - Jadon Sancho reacts after becoming a Champions League finalist with Borussia Dortmund as Man Utd loanee gets the better of Kylian Mbappe & PSG again
Jadon Sancho says it's an "unbelievable" feeling to reach a Champions League final after helping Borussia Dortmund knock out Paris Saint-Germain.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Dortmund knock PSG out of Champions League
- Man Utd loanee Sancho stars in both semi-final games
- Describes 'unbelievable' achievement of reaching final