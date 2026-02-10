'Hardly the truth' - Marc Anthony addresses Beckham family feud after 'devastated' Brooklyn's wedding claims

It has been claimed - by DJ Fat Tony, who was present at the wedding ceremony in question - that American musician and actor Antony called Victoria to the stage for a dance instead of Peltz as he called for the “the most beautiful woman in the room” to step forward.

Brooklyn claims that his mother “hijacked” his first dance and performed “very inappropriately” in front of assembled guests. He said: “I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

Anthony has now addressed those claims, saying they are “hardly the truth”, while responding to the role that he supposedly played in an unfortunate series of events. The former husband of pop star and actress Jennifer Lopez told The Hollywood Reporter: “I have nothing to say about what's happening with the family.

“They’re a wonderful, wonderful family. I've known them since before the kids were born. I'm Godfather to Cruz. I'm really close to the family. But I have nothing to say about what happened there.”