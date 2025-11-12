Getty Images Sport
Trouble ahead for Harry Kane and Vincent Kompany? Bayern Munich striker's game could be affected as ex-coach issues warning on Jamal Musiala's return from injury
Bayern Munich firing on all cylinders ahead of Musiala's return
Kompany has crafted a phenomenal Bayern team. After his debut campaign in Bavaria was considered to be underwhelming by some sections of the fans and the media, his team has started the 2025-26 season all guns blazing. They created history by registering 16 straight wins to begin the season, eclipsing the 13-game record set by the dominant AC Milan outfit of the early 90s.
Kane has exceptionally led the attack and played in major role in Bayern becoming a goal-hungry giant, keeping also in minds the valuable contributions from Luis Diaz and Michael Olise. The former Spurs marksman has netted 23 goals in 17 games already, his most recent goal a 90th-minute equaliser against Union Berlin last weekend, which drew curtains on Bayern's win streak.
One can only imagine the havoc Bayern can wreak once Musiala returns. The Stuttgart-born youngster returned to training on the pitch three weeks ago. Not too long ago, sporting director Max Eberl indicated when we could Musiala back in action. "We think that he can rejoin the team in December and perhaps even get a taste of it, so that he will be 100 percent fit again in January," he told Sky Sport.
Musiala's return could be 'problematic' for Bayern, says Magath
Magath recently spoke about the potential impact Musiala's return would have on the squad and Bayern's form. "I could imagine it becoming somewhat more problematic," he said. "At the moment, everything is going well for Bayern, but if everything is going well, I won't change anything. But when a player like Musiala joins, who is seen as very, very strong and is expected to play an important role in the game, then the dynamics of the game will change."
The veteran former Bundesliga coach also explained why Kane's form could dip once Musiala regains his role in the XI. "Harry Kane would need to move further forward again, even though he currently likes to drop back, come from midfield and run all over the pitch," he said. "With his return, he might not be as involved as he is now. At the moment, it's a perfect fit."
In recent weeks, Kane has thrived in a free-roaming No.10 role behind Chelsea loanee Nicolas Jackson, embracing the creative freedom to dictate play. Even when deployed as a striker, he often drops deep to orchestrate attacks, using his exceptional passing to find the diagonal runs of Diaz and Olise and to shift play effortlessly. With Musiala's return, it is obvious that the Englishman will move further up the pitch, which could restrict his influence and take away from what he does best.
Kompany embracing 'larger' squad
There is, however, no pressure taken by Kompany whatsoever. While he has stuck to a strong core and embarked on a 16-game winning streak by creating Bayern into a juggernaut, he is open to embracing the challenge of striking the team balance upon the return of Musiala and ensuring the team maintains the standards they set in the opening three months of the 2025-26 season.
Recently, he appeared to indirectly address – and dispel – the concerns Kane expressed before the season about the squad’s depth. “Large squad, small squad? Break, no break? These are the questions where, in hindsight, we all always know the right answer,” he said. “Our current advantage is that every player in this squad knows they can always play. For me, it's not a problem; I can handle a smaller or larger squad.
"Furthermore, players like Diaz, Kane, and Olise are always fit at the moment, and it's important that this remains the case. We also knew that Musiala, Davies, and Ito would be returning. The squad ended up being a bit larger, though, due to Lennart Karl's development. Before the season, nobody would have thought he could have such an impact."
Musiala can't wait to return
In an interview with Bayern Munich's official website back in October, the dazzling attacking midfielder asserted that he wants "to come back better." He also admitted to experiencing fear of missing out on all the "fun" his team-mates have been having on the pitch. “You can see how well we’re playing, how much fun everyone’s having. I want to be a part of that and back on the pitch, also with Phonzy. We want to have fun after our injuries and make sure we win a lot as a team," he added.
Musiala has been with the Bayern first team for over five years now. Soon, he will turn 23. While Musiala is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world on his day, there is still a lingering feeling that he is yet to enter Super Saiyan mode with club and country.
His return poses serious questions about how healthy he can remain when he re-enters Kompany's starting lineup. While there are absolutely no qualms about the fact that Bayern are a far formidable unit on paper with Musiala, it remains to be seen how well Kompany can manage his return and eventual re-integration into the lineup while also preventing the overall level and balance from going down.
