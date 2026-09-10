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Did Tottenham tarnish Thomas Frank’s reputation? Reasons for ex-Brentford boss remaining out of work explained following 38-game flop at Spurs
Frank succeeded Postecoglou at Tottenham
Frank made his way to England in October 2018. He would spend the best part of seven years with Brentford, taking in 317 games at the helm - with the Bees becoming an established top-flight outfit under his stewardship.
His stock soared, courtesy of some fine transfer business and man-management skills, with Tottenham sounding an SOS call in the summer of 2025. Frank agreed to cross London and succeed Europa League winner Ange Postecoglou.
Spurs were, however, stuck in a serious rut and brought Frank’s eight-month tenure to a close in February 2026. They would, with reins being passed from Igor Tudor to Roberto De Zerbi, ultimately stumble their way to another 17th-place finish after surviving a serious relegation scare.
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Did Spurs spell tarnish Frank's reputation?
Frank cannot, and should not, be blamed for those struggles as even the likes of Pep Guardiola would have struggled to get a tune out of Tottenham at times. When that suggestion was put to Morrison, the former Brentford striker - who was speaking in association with Freebets.com, the source for betting sites reviews - told GOAL: “I think Thomas Frank, when the right job comes available, Thomas Frank will be back in management.
“I think the job he's done at Brentford is outstanding. He went to Tottenham. It was difficult. The whole situation was difficult. He couldn't get a tune out of that group of players. So yeah, it was super hard for him. But I think Thomas Frank will be back in football when he's ready and when the right job offer comes.
“I actually thought, before Palace brought in Pierre Sage, I thought they might have gone down that road for Thomas Frank. Because the two clubs are kind of similar - Crystal Palace, Brentford.
“I think Brentford recruit ever so well, though. And their recruitment is outstanding. But I think Thomas Frank is a good manager. So I think he could get back into management. He'll be waiting to see who slips up and who’s not started the season well and who loses their job. And then he'll be back in football.”
Will Fulham soon be in the market for a new boss?
Could that opportunity come back in west London, with ex-Liverpool and Real Madrid defender Alvaro Arbeloa already facing some uncomfortable questions at Fulham on the back of a pointless start to the 2026-27 Premier League season?
Morrison added: “Definitely. I actually do think it's going to be hard for Fulham. Fulham have got good players. Arbeloa, you want to see managers being given opportunities, but it was always going to be tough. Because Marco Silva, the job he did there, it's fantastic. It was an outstanding job there. So they're always going to be big shoes to fill.
“But I still think Fulham probably have enough quality in there to get out of trouble. Because there's only been three games. But they do need to start winning football matches. They're good going forward. It's just getting used to Arbeloa - they're expansive, how he wants to play open. And they concede too many goals.”
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Ex-Brentford boss Frank waiting on offers
Things are not about to get any easier for Fulham as they will be back out on the road this weekend when heading to Anfield for a meeting with Liverpool. Brentford, meanwhile, will be putting their unbeaten record on the line at Bournemouth.
Frank - who enjoyed punditry work during the 2026 World Cup - will be among those watching on from afar. The 52-year-old is likely to have got the coaching itch back, following his troubled spell at Tottenham, and will be waiting patiently on enticing offers.
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