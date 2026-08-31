AFP
Tottenham open talks to sign Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo after shock Manchester United link as Spurs seek late deal
Tottenham enter the race for Adarabioyo
Tottenham have officially opened talks with Chelsea over a late move for Adarabioyo as the Tuesday night deadline approaches. The 28-year-old centre-back, who arrived at Stamford Bridge on a free transfer just last year, has seen his influence wane under Xabi Alonso and was notably excluded from the matchday squads for Chelsea’s opening two Premier League fixtures.
The urgency from the Tottenham board comes as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Spurs are working on a deal for the defender. While Chelsea were reportedly exploring various avenues to offload the player, including offering him to Manchester United just last week, Michael Carrick’s side have decided not to pursue a move.
This has left the door wide open for Roberto De Zerbi to swoop in and strengthen a squad that has endured a difficult start to the new campaign despite a record-breaking summer spend.
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De Zerbi addresses defensive departures
The move for Adarabioyo is heavily dictated by the current state of the Tottenham dressing room, specifically regarding the future of Kevin Danso. The Austrian defender has reportedly made his intentions clear about leaving North London, which has forced the club’s recruitment team into action.
Manager De Zerbi has been vocal about the situation, acknowledging that several key figures have expressed a desire to move elsewhere before the window slams shut on Tuesday evening. Speaking on the departures,De Zerbi confirmed that Danso asked to leave just days ago, alongside teammates Richarlison and Pape Sarr. The Italian coach explained the situation regarding his squad selection: "Richarlison, I don't know. He said too many times he wants to leave. Danso came to me two days ago and he said he wants to leave. Pape Sarr the same."
Chelsea's changing defensive guard
Chelsea’s willingness to let Adarabioyo depart stems from a significant reshuffle in their own defensive department. The Blues recently completed a £52 m deal for French centre-back Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace, a move that has pushed Adarabioyo further down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.
Despite having made 70 appearances for the club since his arrival from Fulham, scoring seven goals in the process, the club is ready to sanction his exit. This marks a swift change in fortunes for the defender, who was a regular fixture in the side during his debut campaign.
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Adarabioyo was once wanted by Man Utd and Chelsea
Interestingly, Adarabioyo had been the subject of a transfer tug-of-war involving Manchester United before he eventually chose the Blues.
Reflecting on his decision to move to Stamford Bridge originally, the defender previously stated: "Once I knew Chelsea were interested, I was fully focused on that. When it came down to it, to hear the project that’s going on here, it’s amazing. It’s an amazing project, an amazing club, so for me it was a no-brainer." However, with the project shifting under Alonso’s leadership, the player now finds himself surplus to requirements in west London.
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