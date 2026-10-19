Roberto De Zerbi’s side dominated possession but had to dig deep at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. After taking an early lead through a spectacular Maddison strike, Spurs were stunned by a second-half Coventry equaliser. However, the hosts showcased newfound resilience to reclaim the advantage before sealing the points deep into stoppage time. The hard-fought triumph relieves early-season pressure and lifts the North London club up the table. Here are the Tottenham player ratings:
Tottenham player ratings vs Coventry: Maddison and Marmoush shine as De Zerbi secures his first Premier League win
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Goalkeeper & Defence
Antonin Kinsky - 6.5/10
Had very little to do as Coventry managed only one shot on target. He couldn't do much about Jack Rudoni's close-range finish but was tidy in his distribution to help Spurs build from the back.
Jan Paul van Hecke - 7.5/10
A versatile and commanding performance. He started nominally on the right but was central to Spurs' fluid build-up. He made crucial defensive interventions, including a brave block to deny Brandon Thomas-Asante.
Tosin Adarabioyo - 7/10
Solid and composed at the heart of the defence. He managed Coventry's physical threat well before being forced off with an injury in the 71st minute.
Micky van de Ven - 7.5/10
Wearing the captain's armband, Van de Ven led by example. He used his blistering recovery pace effectively to sweep up Coventry counter-attacks and ensured the backline remained resolute.
Andrew Robertson - 7.5/10
A constant menace down the left flank. He provided the crucial assist for Marmoush to restore the lead but unfortunately had to limp off injured in the 69th minute.
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Midfield
Archie Gray - 7/10
An industrious shift from Gray. He started in midfield where he kept the ball moving well, and seamlessly transitioned to right-back in the second half following the defensive injuries.
Sandro Tonali - 7.5/10
The engine of the team. Tonali covered every blade of grass, broke up Coventry attacks, and consistently recycled possession to sustain Tottenham's pressure.
James Maddison - 8.5/10
The standout player. He ended his 610-day Premier League goal drought with a spectacular curling effort. He dictated the tempo and created numerous openings before departing to a standing ovation.
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Attack
Mohammed Kudus - 8/10
Electric on the right wing. He beat his man brilliantly to tee up Maddison for the opener and was a constant thorn in Coventry's side until he was withdrawn late on.
Omar Marmoush - 8/10
A match-winning impact. He scored his very first goal for Tottenham with a fierce, clinical strike to make it 2-1. He dropped deep to link play and led the press effectively.
Dominic Solanke - 7/10
Looked sharp and made intelligent runs to stretch the Coventry defence. He was rewarded for his selfless work with a late assist, setting up Davies for the third goal.
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Substitutes & Manager
Ben Davies (69') - 7.5/10
Replaced the injured Robertson and made a massive impact. He secured the victory with a rare, low strike from outside the box in the 96th minute.
Conor Gallagher (69') - 6.5/10
Brought on for Maddison to add steel to the midfield and help Spurs regain control in the closing stages.
Mateus Fernandes (71') - 6.5/10
Replaced the injured Adarabioyo. He was neat in possession and even tested the goalkeeper with a late effort.
Dejan Kulusevski (87') - N/A
A massive emotional milestone. He received a huge roar from the crowd as he returned to the pitch after 526 days out injured.
Mathys Tel (87') - N/A
Replaced Marmoush late on and nearly scored with a curling effort that went just wide.
Roberto De Zerbi - 7.5/10
Finally got his tactical setup to yield a Premier League win. His fluid formation confused Coventry early on, and he managed forced injuries with composure. The introduction of Davies proved to be a masterstroke.
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