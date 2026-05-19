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Tom Maston

Tottenham player ratings vs Chelsea: Spurs aren't safe yet! Randal Kolo Muani puts in woeful display as Premier League relegation scrap goes to the final day

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Tottenham
R. Kolo Muani
Premier League
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Chelsea vs Tottenham

Tottenham will head into the final day of the Premier League season still with work to do if they are to avoid relegation after they fell to a 2-1 loss at Chelsea on Tuesday. Richarlison's second-half strike wasn't enough for Roberto De Zerbi's side as their four-game unbeaten run came to an end at the hands of their rivals from across London.

Tottenham began brightly, and Mathys Tel was unfortunate to see his header come back off the post after he met Pedro Porro's cross at the back post. But after Antonin Kinsky had palmed away an effort from Cole Palmer, the Spurs goalkeeper was caught flat-footed moments later as Enzo Fernandez's 25-yard effort flew into the bottom corner.

Fernandez almost made it two when he curled a free-kick against the crossbar while Palmer again came close when he drilled wide shortly before half-time.

Spurs did create a couple of chances after the break, the best of which saw Richarlison head straight at Robert Sanchez, but they fell further behind midway through the second half when Andrey Santos tapped home from Fernandez's cut back.

Richarlison grabbed his goal five minutes later, sweeping in at the back post after Pape Matar Sarr's flick, to give the visiting fans hope. They could not produce another chance of note, however, meaning Tottenham will need at least a point against Everton on Sunday to secure their safety.

GOAL rates Spurs' players from Stamford Bridge...

  • Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Antonin Kinsky (5/10):

    Decent stop kept out Palmer's early effort, but he was far too slow to get down to Fernandez's effort that opened the scoring. Showed sure handling under the high ball.

    Pedro Porro (5/10):

    Caused problems marauding down the right - including when helping to create Richarlison' goal - and with his switches of play, but was a liability defensively as he again picked up a booking.

    Kevin Danso (6/10):

    Kept Delap on a tight leash and used his physicality to his advantage for the most part.

    Micky van de Ven (5/10):

    Confident on the ball and broke the lines with his passing on occasion, but had a few defensive lapses that put his team under pressure.

    Destiny Udogie (5/10):

    Did his best to combine with Tel down the Spurs left but too often ran down blind allies.

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  • Midfield

    Joao Palhinha (4/10):

    Strong in the tackle but was too often late to the fire, most notably during the move that led to Santos' goal.

    Rodrigo Bentancur (5/10):

    Needed to do more to close down Fernandez before struck the opener. Kept things neat and tidy in midfield.

    Conor Gallagher (5/10):

    Put himself about against his former club, even if he let his frustrations boil over at times. Lacked the required quality in forward areas.

  • Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Randal Kolo Muani (3/10):

    Had some early joy up against Cucurella, but his final ball was abysmal all night. Woeful pass into midfield with what proved to be his final touch led to Santos' strike.

    Richarlison (5/10):

    Worked hard but his finishing had been poor until he swept in at the back post to give Spurs hope.

    Mathys Tel (7/10):

    Unlucky to see his early header come back off the post as he proved to be Tottenham's most potent attacking option. Also worked hard to complete his defensive duties.

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  • FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-TOTTENHAMAFP

    Subs & Manager

    James Maddison (6/10):

    Thought he was about to equalise when he burst through with 10 minutes to go, only to be denied by a brilliant Hato challenge.

    Djed Spence (6/10):

    Much more dynamic than Udogie after he came on at left-back midway through the second half.

    Pape Matar Sarr (6/10):

    Whether by luck or judgement, his flick found Richarlison to pull one back.

    Roberto De Zerbi (4/10):

    His side continue to look better on the ball, but he waited far too long to make changes, and was punished when Chelsea made it 2-0 while he had three substitutes waiting to come on.

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