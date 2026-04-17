Tottenham told ‘minimum’ time frame for Champions League return as they teeter on the brink of Premier League relegation disaster

While the reawakening of a sleeping giant is “doable”, Spurs are in serious danger of losing their lofty standing in English and European football circles. Another ex-Tottenham star, former frontman Bobby Zamora, has told GOAL of ‘big six’ status being surrendered: “For a team like Spurs, I think you can probably only go under the radar for two years. That third year, you have to deliver some sort of performance. You have to be in that top six and consistently look like you are there.

“I’ve got a lot of friends who are Spurs fans and they are pulling their hair out, and have done for the last year. They cannot believe what is going on.”

Gus Poyet - another of those with professional ties to Tottenham from his playing days - has told GOAL of relegation for Spurs potentially trumping Leicester’s stunning title win as the biggest shock in Premier League history.

He said: “Good question. I would say yes, bigger, and I don't want to take nothing from Leicester. Leicester was, I think, about momentum. Leicester was the typical thing that we say among coaches, when you have the momentum, when the players are motivated, when the players believe, they get together and something happens and you're thinking ‘they're going to lose, they're going to lose’, and they never lose and then they're going to want to win it.

“And this is bad because I think Spurs want to be a good club with a certain level. I was in the old training ground and I was at the old stadium and in terms of infrastructure, they went to the top. It's absolutely amazing, the training ground and the stadium. And after doing that, the possibility to go down is tremendous. I mean, it's wow.”