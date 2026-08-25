Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi provides injury update on James Maddison and warns Savinho to change habits

Tottenham have committed £319 million towards seven signings this summer, with Savinho being the latest high-profile arrival from Manchester City for an initial £75m, plus £10m in add-ons.

Speaking at his press conference on Tuesday, De Zerbi expressed his excitement about the Brazilian winger but highlighted a specific area for development. The Tottenham boss wants the forward to add more goals to his impressive dribbling skills.

"If you analyse the other best wingers in the world, many of them, they score 10-15 goals per season," De Zerbi explained. "He has the qualities, maybe his habits. He has to change habits because he has to be focused on the assists, the one-vs-one dribbling and also to score."