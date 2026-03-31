Tottenham ace agrees terms of exit ahead of summer escape from relegation-threatened Spurs

According to Sport Witness, Vicario has reached an agreement to facilitate his departure from Tottenham during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The goalkeeper, who joined Spurs from Empoli in 2023, has quickly established himself as a top-tier Premier League presence, but the club’s recent struggles appear to have accelerated his desire for a fresh start.

The details of the agreement suggest that the 27-year-old is looking for a project that offers more stability and the regular prospect of Champions League football. While Tottenham’s hierarchy would ideally like to keep hold of their number one, the reality of their current league position and internal concerns has forced their hand in allowing the player to explore his options elsewhere.



