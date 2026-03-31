Tottenham are determined to persuade Roberto De Zerbi. The Italian manager is the club’s top choice following the departure of Igor Tudor; the former Marseille boss has indicated he is open to the possibility of taking charge at Spurs but would prefer to postpone any decision until the end of the season, to see whether the team can avoid relegation. The club, however, needs leadership immediately and the intention is not to bring in a stopgap to see out the season but a manager who can stay on in the future; for this reason, one of the options being considered is to offer De Zerbi a contract with an exit clause in the event of relegation. The Daily Mail goes into detail about the figures that could be offered to De Zerbi: a salary of £12 million a season for five years, which would make him the second-highest-paid manager in the Premier League after Pep Guardiola.



