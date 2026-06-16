Tom Holland explains why Lamine Yamal 'would make a great Spider-Man' as Hollywood actor assesses Spain's World Cup chances

While promoting his upcoming film 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' alongside Zendaya, British actor Holland took a moment to discuss the footballing world and its potential superheroes.

Speaking with DAZNat Spain's World Cup fan zone, Holland was asked which professional footballer would best suit the role of Peter Parker’s alter ego. He was quick to name the Barcelona and Spain teenager.

Lamine Yamal, who was consoled by girlfriend Ines Garcia after a difficult start to the 2026 tournament, received high praise from the actor. Holland noted that the winger is "perfect to interpret Spider-Man for his speed, skill and ability to move with agility on the field of play."