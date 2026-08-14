AFP
Man City set for shock £51m star departure after just ONE year!
Reijnders heads to Saudi Arabia
City have agreed a £51 million deal to sell Reijnders to Saudi Arabian outfit Al Qadsiah, as per The Independent. The Dutch midfielder will leave the Etihad Stadium after spending just a single season in English football.
Reijnders has already accepted personal terms with the Middle Eastern club to finalise the lucrative transfer. City will secure a notable profit on the international, who initially cost them £46.5m when he arrived from AC Milan last summer. The deal takes their total transfer sales to roughly £100m this window.
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A fleeting spell in Manchester
Reijnders managed to score seven goals in 47 appearances across all competitions during his brief spell with City. He also attracted domestic interest from Forest before ultimately opting for the Saudi Pro League. Despite an initial bright start, the midfielder gradually lost his starting place last season.
Former manager Pep Guardiola heavily preferred pairing captain Bernardo Silva alongside Spanish lynchpin Rodri in the centre of the park. With Silva now gone and Rodri reportedly a primary target for Barcelona, the club's midfield looks completely different. The £100m raised through outgoing sales, which also include Nathan Ake and James Trafford, gives City massive financial flexibility.
Huge investment in Anderson
To counter their significant midfield departures, City recently completed a stunning £116m move for Nottingham Forest talent Elliot Anderson. This massive spending underscores their commitment to bolstering their strength in pursuit of success.
Ake's sale to Fenerbahce and Trafford's permanent switch to Leeds United further highlight the club's strategy to secure significant funds to bolster squad depth this summer. The club hierarchy are determined to reshape the team after relying heavily on established veterans in recent campaigns.
Reijnders ultimately became a casualty of this ruthless transition. His swift exit allows the club to bank significant funds while bringing in new players to align with their new tactical vision.
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Eyeing further midfield reinforcements
The massive fee acquired from Reijnders will immediately be put towards finding a suitable replacement. City are already heavily interested in several high-profile midfield options across Europe.
Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez has emerged as a shocking potential target for the Manchester club. Morocco international Ayyoub Bouaddi is also firmly on their radar as they diligently assess the current transfer market. As Reijnders prepares to embark on a fresh chapter in Saudi Arabia, City will look to finalise their remaining summer business.
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