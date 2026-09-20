Getty/GOAL
'I did NOT like it' - Thomas Tuchel fires RUTHLESS Harry Maguire warning as England exile continues for Man Utd star after World Cup row
Maguire exiled as Alexander-Arnold earns recall
Tuchel has once again left Maguire out of his latest England squad for the Nations League, pushing the Manchester United centre-back further into the international wilderness. The omission follows Maguire's controversial exclusion from the recent World Cup squad. Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite has been selected in his place, making a return for Maguire look highly unlikely.
Former Liverpool star Alexander-Arnold has experienced contrasting fortunes. The Real Madrid defender, who also missed the summer tournament, has been handed an international lifeline. Injuries to Arsenal right-back Ben White and Chelsea captain Reece James have opened the door for his return, though Tuchel has demanded immediate defensive improvements.
- Getty
Tuchel addresses Maguire's public complaints and Trent defensive demands
Maguire heavily criticised his World Cup snub before the official announcement, while his mother publicly stated she was "absolutely disgusted" by the decision. This reaction clearly frustrated Tuchel, who addressed the situation directly during his latest squad unveiling.
“It doesn't help. It does not help,” Tuchel told reporters when asked about Maguire's public complaints. “I will not hold it against him for the rest of his life because I'm not that type of person. I can forget easily and quickly, but I did not like it and it doesn't help.”
The England boss adopted a different tone regarding Alexander-Arnold. Acknowledging the full-back's public desire to return, Tuchel challenged him to step up defensively.
“He has to, he has to. It’s necessary. My conviction is that he will but he has no choice," Tuchel said. “I know what he is capable of. I know about his talent. I know what he is saying. That he is desperate to play for England and he will fight for his shirt. So here we are. He is in camp and he has the chance. It’s a long camp and it’s a good moment to show up.”
Tuchel confirmed he had not spoken to the defender prior to the call-up, adding: “I spoke to him before the World Cup and told him my decision and this time it was the good news. He heard the good news over the nomination.”
Rebuilding unity after World Cup disappointment
England are looking to rebuild following a bitter World Cup semi-final exit against Argentina. That defeat sparked a tense fallout, with Tuchel publicly questioning the team's footballing DNA and criticising his players for failing to follow tactical instructions after a series of defensive substitutions backfired.
Despite the perceived friction following that loss, the manager remains confident in the squad's harmony. After 18 months in the dugout, Tuchel insists the dressing room is fully committed to his project.
“I have no doubt how keen they are. No doubt," Tuchel affirmed. "Because I know them, I was seven weeks with them. We had a qualification campaign together, we are 18 months together, I have no doubt that we step up and produce performance in the next cycle. I'm responsible for that. I feel that it's not a new beginning that we are starting now, so we build on a solid and very valuable foundation, and the target is to win the home Euros.”
- Getty/GOAL
Nations League auditions begin
England now turn their attention to the upcoming Nations League fixtures. This camp serves as a crucial audition for fringe players like Alexander-Arnold to cement their places in Tuchel's long-term plans. With the ultimate goal of winning Euro 2028 on home soil, Tuchel is laying down a strict marker regarding discipline and tactical execution, leaving Maguire facing a near-impossible battle to regain his manager's trust.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting