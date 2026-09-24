Getty Images Sport
‘After this season, yeah!’ – Thomas Tuchel backs Harry Kane to win Ballon d’Or and lead England at 2030 World Cup
A record-breaking campaign for club and country
Kane is currently enjoying the finest form of his career, having recently concluded a mesmerising 2025-26 campaign in which he racked up a staggering 73 goals for club and country. The Bayern Munich marksman complemented his historic goalscoring tally with a domestic treble, lifting the Bundesliga, German Cup, and German Super Cup.
Beyond his domestic triumphs in Germany, Kane played a pivotal role in England’s recent World Cup journey. While the Three Lions suffered semi-final heartbreak at the hands of Argentina, they recovered to secure a bronze medal, marking the nation's best-ever finish in a World Cup held on foreign soil. These collective and individual achievements have positioned Kane as the frontrunner for the game's most prestigious individual accolade, with many expecting him to finally end England's long wait for a Ballon d'Or winner.
- Getty Images Sport
Tuchel’s ringing endorsement for the Ballon d'Or
Speaking to ITV ahead of England’s upcoming Nations League fixtures, Tuchel was asked directly if he believes his captain should be the one to take home the Golden Ball next month. The German coach was unequivocal in his response, stating: ‘After this season, yeah. Seventy-plus goals, three titles with Bayern Munich, semi-finals at the World Cup and in the Champions League. He’s getting better and better. He added a level of physicality to his match.’
Tuchel went on to explain that Kane’s value extends far beyond his remarkable goal-scoring statistics, highlighting the tactical intelligence and work rate that make him the ultimate modern forward. ‘He’s just like so committed to high press and so committed to being involved in every part of the match,’ Tuchel added. ‘Be it in deep build-up, be it in finishing, be it in build-up play in the middle block, be it in defending. It’s just the full package.’ These all-round qualities have placed the Bayern Munich star in pole position for individual honors, as he seeks to become the first Englishman to win the Ballon d’Or since Michael Owen in 2001.
Longevity and the road to 2030
With the 2030 World Cup set to be co-hosted by Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, questions have inevitably surfaced regarding Kane's longevity. By the time that tournament arrives, the England skipper will be 36 years old. However, Tuchel is dismissive of any suggestions that age will catch up with his star man, insisting that the striker's elite technical quality will allow him to remain at the highest level well into his late thirties. Kane, who is already the Three Lions' all-time leading goalscorer, continues to cement his legendary status on the international stage and is poised to equal Peter Shilton's all-time men's record of 125 caps if he features in all four Nations League fixtures during the current camp.
When the prospect of Kane leading the line at age 36 was put to the England boss, Tuchel remained incredibly optimistic about his captain's future. The former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager replied: ‘No problem. Age is age. It doesn’t matter. It’s only about quality, and he has a long way to go.’
- AFP
A grueling Nations League schedule awaits
Tuchel’s side kick off their current international camp with a blockbuster Nations League fixture against world champions Spain at Wembley on Saturday - a rematch against the side that defeated Sir Gareth Southgate’s team in the Euro 2024 final before lifting the World Cup this summer. The grueling four-match schedule will then see the Three Lions head on the road for back-to-back away clashes against the Czech Republic on September 29 and Croatia on October 3, before returning home to host the Czechs at Wembley on October 6.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting