Thomas Partey denies two new rape allegations after ex-Arsenal midfielder's not guilty plea on five previous charges
Fresh charges for Villarreal midfielder
The 32-year-old midfielder was excused from attending court on Friday but was represented as the legal process addressed two new allegations of rape dating back to December 2020. These charges are separate from the five counts of rape and sexual assault brought against him last year involving three other women.
The prosecution explained that the latest complainant came forward only after the initial allegations against the footballer were made public. Despite the mounting legal pressure, the former Atletico Madrid man has consistently maintained his innocence across all counts since the Metropolitan Police investigation began.
Legal team indicates not guilty plea
During the proceedings, the court heard from the prosecution and the defence regarding the timeline for the upcoming trial. The midfielder was released on bail with strict conditions prohibiting contact with the alleged victim.
"The complainant came forward after news of Mr Partey's other matters were widely publicised," prosecutor Arabella MacDonald told the court. Defence barrister Emma Fenn subsequently indicated that her client "intends to plead not guilty" to both of the new counts when the case reaches the next stage.
Growing complexity of the trial
Partey, who joined Arsenal for £45 million ($57m) in 2020, is now facing a multi-front legal battle. He has already entered not guilty pleas for the five previous charges dating between 2021 and 2022. A comprehensive trial covering those specific allegations is currently scheduled to take place at Southwark Crown Court this November.
However, the conditions of Partey’s bail do not prevent him from playing professional football. He is barred from contacting any of the complainants and must notify police of any international travel 24 hours prior to his departure.
Sharing focus on and off the pitch
The legal proceedings will resume on April 10 at a crown court hearing, which will serve as a final milestone before the major trial in the autumn.Despite the ongoing situation in England, Partey continues to play for Villarreal as they compete in the top half of the Spanish league table.
Villarreal currently sit fourth in the league table with 54 points from 27 matches, level with third-placed Atletico Madrid. They next travel to Mendizorroza to face Alaves.
