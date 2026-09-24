‘The best team won!’ – Thierry Henry delivers glowing verdict on Spain and explains why no one can stop them

Henry has never been one to shy away from tactical analysis, and the former Arsenal and Barcelona icon has now offered a glowing assessment of Spain's recent dominance on the international stage. This era of supremacy includes lifting Euro 2024 with a final victory over England, followed by their World Cup glory where they defeated France 2-0 in the semi-finals before edging Argentina 1-0 in the final. Speaking in an extensive interview with Spanish publication As, Henry highlighted that the true strength of the current setup lies in the group rather than any single superstar.

Reflecting on their journey to the summit, Henry emphasized that their success was a victory for a specific footballing culture. The Frenchman noted that the team's cohesion is what sets them apart from other nations who rely on individual moments of magic. During the interview, he explained his view on their triumph by stating: ‘I already said it at the time: it is a team. The star is the team. As you know, I lost against Spain in all the big games. I'm not going to name the whole team, but I've seen it; we've all always seen it. I say it constantly: their way of working, their identity, the philosophy and the value of the team ahead of individualities have now given them the reward. The best team won the World Cup and no one can say otherwise. It was a masterclass.’