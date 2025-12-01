The Rondo, Conference Finals review: Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami look destined for MLS Cup, Thomas Muller’s Whitecaps keep rising, and Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano’s San Diego future grows unclear

And just like that, the stage is set. The Vancouver Whitecaps and Inter Miami will play for the MLS Cup on Saturday afternoon. That’s a tasty one: Lionel Messi on one side, Thomas Müller on the other, two legends anchoring two genuinely strong teams gearing up for a proper final.

But what about the games that got them here? MLS delivered two highly watchable - if not particularly close - semis over the weekend. Miami battered NYCFC, 5-1. Vancouver saw off San Diego 3-1. The results were perhaps a little predictable. But the margin of victory for both games? Not a chance. Still, it sets things up pincely - and does provide a forum for reflection. NYCFC were underdogs, and actually made a decent account of themselves in the game. SDFC could have played Vancouver even, but a couple of rough breaks - and the fact that they dealt with the reported internal turmoil of strife between their head coach, Mikey Varas, and their star player in Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano - made things trickier.

Still, are the results fair? And is this the dream final? GOAL U.S. writers take a look at a fun weekend of conference finals, and look ahead to what should be a captivating MLS Cup in another edition of... The Rondo.