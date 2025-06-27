The Rondo: Debating the defining moment of Club World Cup group stage, who will make a surprise semifinal run, and whether Lionel Messi and Inter Miami can upset PSG

GOAL US writers debate the state of the Club World Cup heading into the knockout rounds, and which team is poised for a run

Let's get rid of all of the hipster nonsense, and move on to the soccer. It was lovely to have some funky teams in the Club World Cup group stage. From Al-Ahly to Mamelodi Sundowns, River Plate to Boca Juniors, there were all sorts of sides that offered magic in their own kind of way.

But the heavyweights are ready to take over, and it's time for the proper stuff to begin.

The majority of the European sides- sorry, Atletico Madrid and RB Salzburg - are still alive, as are some of the biggest names, including Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Cole Palmer. Meanwhile, Brazil are up for the fight. And some of the round of 16 matchups are lovely.

It will be good to see Palmeiras and Botafogo clash. Bayern Munich are on upset alert against Flamengo. And there's the small matter, too, of Inter Miami playing European champions PSG. Can Leo Messi do Leo Messi things?

Either way, there's finally some footballing jeopardy, and the chance of being labeled "the best club in the world" is getting closer.

GOAL US writers reflect on the group stage and look to the knockouts in the latest edition of... The Rondo.