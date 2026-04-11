The philosophy of shock and awe… How did Bayern Munich become Europe’s most formidable attacking force?

Bayern Munich’s trademark attacking flair stems from the motto “Mia san Mia”—“We are who we are”. Rooted in the 19th-century Austro-Hungarian Empire and adopted by the club in the 1980s, the phrase encapsulates a mindset of absolute victory.

That credo has since been elaborated into 16 “golden principles”, among them “We are courage” and “We are innovation”, collectively pushing the side to attack as one unit, regardless of the opponent’s strength.

Honorary president Uli Hoeneß sums it up: “For us, every attack is a real attack, and once you’ve scored the first goal, you must aim for the second and the third.”

This philosophy has evolved through distinct tactical eras:

The Udo Lattek era (1970s): He laid the foundations with his ‘structured freedom’ approach, giving talents such as Gerd Müller and Beckenbauer the chance to be creative within a strict physical framework.

Jupp Heynckes (2013 treble): He implemented a 4-2-3-1 system built on suffocating high-pressing and razor-sharp wing play.

Pep Guardiola (2013–2016): Preached possession as the ultimate form of defence and attack.

Hans Flick (2020 treble): His counter-pressing approach peaked in pure efficiency, delivering a record 2.97 goals per game.