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Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

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The philosophy of shock and awe… How did Bayern Munich become Europe’s most formidable attacking force?

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The Bavarian dictionary has no entry for “caution”.

At the Allianz Arena, success is not defined by three points alone; it is measured by the fear that Bayern Munich’s attacking machine strikes into opponents.

The Bavarians never built their empire on defence and caution; instead, they instilled a sweeping attacking philosophy that has evolved from a style of play into DNA passed down through the generations.

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    The inspiring slogan

    Bayern Munich’s trademark attacking flair stems from the motto “Mia san Mia”—“We are who we are”. Rooted in the 19th-century Austro-Hungarian Empire and adopted by the club in the 1980s, the phrase encapsulates a mindset of absolute victory.

    That credo has since been elaborated into 16 “golden principles”, among them “We are courage” and “We are innovation”, collectively pushing the side to attack as one unit, regardless of the opponent’s strength.

    Honorary president Uli Hoeneß sums it up: “For us, every attack is a real attack, and once you’ve scored the first goal, you must aim for the second and the third.”

    This philosophy has evolved through distinct tactical eras:

    The Udo Lattek era (1970s): He laid the foundations with his ‘structured freedom’ approach, giving talents such as Gerd Müller and Beckenbauer the chance to be creative within a strict physical framework.

    Jupp Heynckes (2013 treble): He implemented a 4-2-3-1 system built on suffocating high-pressing and razor-sharp wing play.

    Pep Guardiola (2013–2016): Preached possession as the ultimate form of defence and attack.

    Hans Flick (2020 treble): His counter-pressing approach peaked in pure efficiency, delivering a record 2.97 goals per game.

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    Kompany's dominance

    Vincent Kompany is currently leading a new attacking revolution. By April 2026, his side had racked up 148 goals in all competitions, at a rate of 3.36 goals per game—an unprecedented tally in Europe’s top leagues.

    Legend Lothar Matthäus believes that “Kompany has restored Bayern’s DNA; the team is fun to watch again”.

    The late Franz Beckenbauer once declared that football is won more by the mind than the feet, and Bayern’s philosophy is no aimless running: it is a sharp, intelligent system designed to overload and shred opponents.

    Opposing managers, including Jürgen Klopp—formerly of Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool—have openly acknowledged this force, describing Bayern’s “attacking warriors” as applying the most intense pressure in Europe and leaving opponents suffocated.

    This view aligns with that of the veteran Portuguese manager, José Mourinho, who sees matches against the Bavarians as more than tactical battles; they are tests of mental strength, because Bayern keep pressing forward even when the game is won, determined to assert total psychological superiority.

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    The price of domination

    Yet this “suicidal” approach often comes at a defensive cost: a very high defensive line creates vast space for counter-attacks.

    Under Hans-Dieter Flick, the philosophy was simple: “a 4-3 win is better than a 1-0 win”, and while it brought victories, it also brought a high goals-conceded count.

    During the Guardiola era, Bayern’s bold 4-2-4 lineup in the second leg of the 2014 Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid backfired, resulting in a historic 4-0 defeat on home soil.

    Even this season, critics have labelled Bayern’s defence “reckless”, as seen in their 2-1 loss to Augsburg.

    Bayern’s attack thrives on a high-intensity counter-press; when the ball is lost and the first wave fails, the defence is exposed in an instant.

    That vulnerability will be under the microscope when Bayern host Real Madrid, a side propelled by the electric Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior, when the sides meet at the Allianz Arena next Wednesday for the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final, having lost the first leg 2-1.

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