The Kickoff: Can Lionel Messi's Inter Miami bounce back from CONCACAF Champions Cup exit?

GOAL takes a look at some key storylines heading into Matchday 11 of MLS action in 2025

Matchday 11 is upon us, and some tasty storylines - and matches - are on the cards.

Perhaps the most shocking storyline in North American soccer this year, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami were knocked out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup Wednesday evening, falling to the Vancouver Whitecaps across two legs in the semifinals of the competition. Now, the Herons and their Argentine talisman have a quick turnaround before hosting 2024 MLS Cup runners-up New York Red Bulls Saturday evening. With their stars in Messi and Luis Suarez not particularly at their best at the moment, can Javier Mascherano and his squad find a result against a talented RBNY side? Or will their unexpected early-season skid continue?

Meanwhile, two of the Eastern Conference's finest teams to begin 2025 clash this weekend, too, in Charlotte FC vs. Columbus Crew. With a bit of touchline unrest from Wilfried Zaha, though, will Dean Smith's men be distracted ahead of the match? For the Crew, can their terrific start to 2025 remain in tact - or will CLT unlock their stout defense?

Then, in the Western Conference, it's up to Diego "Moon Boy" Luna to figure out how to defeat the Whitecaps - MLS's team best to start 2025. Can the in-form U.S. international lead RSL to an unexpected victory?

GOAL dives into all that and more in The Kickoff, a weekly preview of each MLS Matchday.