Sunderland raids? Bayern Munich & Chelsea get ‘big money’ transfer warning amid links to ‘unique’ forward Brian Brobbey & £60m-rated goalkeeper Robin Roefs

Quizzed on whether Sunderland are about to experience the less pleasant side of life in the top tier, as transfer vultures begin to circle, former Black Cats frontman Goodman - speaking exclusively to GOAL in association with beoordeling - said: “That's a very, very interesting question. They have done well. I think the recruitment has just been remarkable at Sunderland. And Robin Roefs, obviously, is one of many.

“Personally, I think the most influential and the biggest one has been Xhaka. I hope, genuinely, he's on the list for Player of the Season, even if Sunderland finish where they are, because he has just been unbelievable in every game I've seen of him.

“But, that is the price of Sunderland in the Premier League doing well. Look at Brentford, look at Brighton, look at Bournemouth. They are a great example of that, aren't they, in that these clubs, and Sunderland aren't a small club, so I'm not comparing those clubs by size, but what I am comparing them is in terms of current status in Premier League terms, Sunderland are babies, aren't they? So they’ve done very well this season.

“I think a lot of it will obviously depend on who's in for the players. If clubs come in, I think clubs are going to have to fork out big money. But I do honestly think that Sunderland will go again in the summer. There's a genuine desire for them to be consistently a top 10, top half Premier League club. Now, one swallow doesn't make a summer, does it? So one good season isn't going to cut it. And in fact, people will tell you that often the second season is even harder than the first for those that get there.

“But there aren't really any surprises about Sunderland anymore, and I don't see a difference next season. But I do expect them to maybe add even more quality that will boost the first 11 rather than just squad players.”