Black Cats strike deal! Sunderland reach £25.6m agreement with Toulouse for rising defender Dayann Methalie

According to BBC Sport, Sunderland have finally made a decisive move in the transfer market by agreeing a £25.6m fee to sign left-back Methalie from Ligue 1 outfit Toulouse. The deal represents a significant investment for the Black Cats as they prepare for a demanding season that includes a long-awaited return to European competition.

A verbal agreement has been reached for an initial £23.9m fee plus £1.7m in potential add-ons, with the 20-year-old French defender expected to undergo a medical shortly. The structured package underscores Sunderland's commitment to backing Le Bris in securing his top transfer targets.