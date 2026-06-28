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'He is still top drawer' - Tottenham urged to 'break the bank' for Marcus Rashford as Man Utd 'don't want him there'
O'Hara urges Tottenham action
Speaking on talkSPORT, O'Hara expressed his desire to see Rashford join Tottenham. Marcus has not played for United since December 2024, embarking on a transfer journey that saw him loaned to Aston Villa in February 2025, before heading to Barcelona in July 2025.
O'Hara feels Tottenham should capitalise on this to aid Roberto De Zerbi's summer rebuild, as the manager looks to return the club to their rightful place in the Premier League after narrowly avoiding relegation last term. O'Hara said: "I would love nothing more than for us to break the bank with wages and get him over the line. It ain't going to cost you loads of money – what, £30m, probably?"
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Rashford surplus to Carrick's plans
Rashford has two years remaining on his current contract at Old Trafford, but his long-term future under head coach Michael Carrick appears bleak. The forward boasts an impressive legacy with United, having registered 138 goals and 79 assists across 426 appearances for the club.
However, with United reportedly eager to reduce their financial commitments, O'Hara is confident Tottenham could negotiate a favourable fee. O'Hara added: "You're going to get him for nothing because they need him off the wage bill. They don't want him there, his future at Manchester United is gone, right? The only reason he'd be integrated back into the team is if they can't get rid of him. If they can come to some sort of deal and get Marcus Rashford at Tottenham, he would be a star player for us. He is still top drawer."
Impressive loan and World Cup return
While his club future remains entirely uncertain, Rashford successfully resurrected his career on loan and the international stage this summer. During his stint with Aston Villa, he played 17 matches, scoring four goals and providing six assists.
He then helped Barcelona win La Liga with 14 goals and 14 assists in 49 matches across all competitions, though the club declined a £26 million buy option.
After missing Euro 2024, Rashford earned a recall for the 2026 World Cup. He made an immediate impact by coming off the bench to score in England's 4-2 victory over Croatia, marking his 19th goal in 75 senior appearances. He then played the full match as Thomas Tuchel led the team to a 2-0 win over Panama.
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What next for Rashford?
England are preparing to face DR Congo in their first knockout game on Wednesday. Rashford will hope his recent performances have done enough to secure another start under Tuchel. Once the tournament concludes, Rashford and Carrick must quickly resolve his United future, with Spurs potentially poised to swoop if he is made available for transfer.