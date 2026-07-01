Why ex-Spurs & Nottingham Forest boss Ange Postecoglou will find it ‘hard’ to land another Premier League job as former Celtic manager is linked with Scotland post

Quizzed on whether it may be impossible for Postecoglou to grace such a dugout again, despite all that he achieved with Celtic, ex-Hoops frontman Cascarino - speaking on behalf of Tonybet, whose World Cup Card Collection campaign can see Irish customers win up to €100,000 - told GOAL: “I think it would be hard, because I think it's hard getting a Premier League job. I did predict that [Andoni] Iraola would get the Liverpool job. I thought he absolutely earned the stripes to get that opportunity.

“Is it hard? Yes, it will be. Because I think he got unfairly criticised sometimes for just being fixated on, that's the way we play, that's the way we do it. And I think there are now owners and, all the teams involved in football, upstairs on the direction of the club, that don't like managers because of people like [Ruben] Amorim, who just refuse to play.

“And that's what I found weird, is that if you do your coaching courses, you are told there are many ways to win football matches. And whether it's defensively, whether it's with blocks, whether it's with counter-attacking, whether it's with absolutely aggressive football and passes and moving, I feel like Ange got labelled a bit one-dimensional. And I think there's others in there.

“If you stick to it and you just double down, I think upstairs they don't like it. They think, ‘well, we're paying you to do your coaching manual or to prove that you can work out what's best suited for this team’.”