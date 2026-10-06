'Special moments that I know I'm going to miss' - Lionel Messi prepares for emotional Argentina swansong

A final training session at the Ezeiza complex marked the closing chapter of the captain's storied international career before donning the national team shirt for the last time at Estadio Monumental. The emotional occasion unfolded in front of his team-mates and several former compatriots, including Pocho Lavezzi, who turned out in person to offer their support. The talismanic playmaker heads into this ceremonial outing boasting a national record of 125 goals in 207 caps, an extraordinary haul he could yet add to before calling time on his international journey.