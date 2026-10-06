Sebastian Frej
'Special moments that I know I'm going to miss' - Lionel Messi prepares for emotional Argentina swansong
- Sebastian Frej
Captain completes historic final workout
A final training session at the Ezeiza complex marked the closing chapter of the captain's storied international career before donning the national team shirt for the last time at Estadio Monumental. The emotional occasion unfolded in front of his team-mates and several former compatriots, including Pocho Lavezzi, who turned out in person to offer their support. The talismanic playmaker heads into this ceremonial outing boasting a national record of 125 goals in 207 caps, an extraordinary haul he could yet add to before calling time on his international journey.
Talisman shares heartfelt social message
Having completed tactical preparations under Scaloni, the veteran forward took to Instagram to capture the spirit of the occasion. The post featured pictures of the squad sharing a light-hearted moment during training, highlighting the warmth and camaraderie among the senior core ahead of Tuesday's exhibition match. Reflecting on the final hours of a historic international era, Messi shared a poignant message: "Special moments that I know I'm going to miss..."
Veteran core reunites for celebration
The farewell fixture also marks the return of stalwarts Rodrigo De Paul, Nicolas Otamendi, Giovani Lo Celso, and Nicolas Tagliafico to the fold after being rested in previous outings. Leandro Paredes is confirmed to support his captain from the stands despite serving a suspension, though Paulo Dybala and Nahuel Molina will miss out after AS Roma blocked their travel. The entire squad will step out in a bespoke commemorative kit adorned with the Sun of May and laurel branches to honour their talisman's lasting legacy.
- SOPA Images
New era beckons after farewell
Once the full-time whistle blows in Buenos Aires, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will switch his attention back to club commitments in the United States with Inter Miami. For Scaloni, the focus shifts to blooding the next generation ahead of the upcoming tournament cycle without his talismanic captain.
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