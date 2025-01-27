Zlatan Ibrahimovic InterGetty
Chris Burton

‘Speaks his mind’ – Why Zlatan Ibrahimovic was denied Ballon d’Or win as former team-mate Sulley Muntari insists Swedish striker was not ‘intimidating’ to play with

Z. IbrahimovicAC MilanSerie AInterParis Saint-GermainJuventusManchester United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic never won the Ballon d’Or because he “speaks his mind” and was not “intimidating” to play with, says ex-team-mate Sulley Muntari.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • One of the greatest strikers of his generation
  • Never finished higher than fourth in Ballon d'Or vote
  • Earned respect of those he played alongside
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match