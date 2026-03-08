Goal.com
2026 FIFA World Cup, Qualifier - South Africa v NigeriaGetty Images Sport
Mitchell Fretton

South Africa squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

All you need to know about South Africa's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

South Africa hosted the 2010 World Cup and will return to the tournament for the first time in 16 years after they squeezed through qualifying at the end of 2025. Bafana Bafana soared to a big win against Rwanda in their final Group C match back in October, pipping rivals Nigeria to an automatic spot in the tournament being held in USA, Canada and Mexico.

Luckily, results went the way of Hugo Broos' men during the final round of fixtures, after South Africa had previously been handed an automatic 3-0 loss against Lesotho for fielding an ineligible player. They form a core of nine African nations that will feature at the expanded 48-team World Cup this summer, and the iconic national side will be hoping to bring plenty of dance moves and impeccable party anthems to the 2026 tournament, as they did in 2010.

They already know they will face both Mexico and South Korea in Group A, so Broos will need to make sure he picks the right personnel to tackle the upcoming games. 

Teams have until May 11 to submit their official list to FIFA, giving every national team head coach a bit more time to assess their available players and decide who to take Stateside. GOAL takes a closer look at South Africa's squad to determine which stars could cause damage at the historic upcoming tournament.

  • Ulsan HD FC v Mamelodi Sundowns FC: Group F - FIFA Club World Cup 2025Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeepers

    Similar to fellow African nation Morocco, South Africa relies on experience between the sticks, with veteran goalkeeper Ronwen Williams captaining his country and leading from the back. The Mamelodi Sundowns star has plenty of his club team-mates alongside him in the international team ranks, and he was a standout performer in the run to the last-16 of AFCON. 

    Ricardo Goss of Siwelele Football Club and Sipho Chaine from the Orlando Pirates are likely to play backup roles to the South Africa No.1 and will be ready to take over at a moment's notice should they be required to step in at the World Cup.

    PlayerClub
    Sipho ChaineOrlando Pirates
    Ronwen WilliamsMamelodi Sundowns FC
    Ricardo GossSiwelele Football Club
  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 15-EGY-RSAAFP

    Defenders

    Head coach Broos favours the very popular 4-3-2-1 formation, and he used a very consistent backline up until and including the loss to Cameroon at AFCON.

    Khuliso Mudau, another Mamelodi Sundowns man, has regularly been deployed at right-back for his nation. The 30-cap international is another experienced head in the Bafana Bafana camp, and will help keep emotions from running too high in the build-up to the World Cup.

    Siyabonga Ngezana is one of the few players to venture away from Africa, with the 28-year-old currently playing his football at FCSB in Romania. He has picked up some valuable minutes in the Europa League this season and is one to watch during this summer's tournament, as is youngster Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who was trusted by his manager to play a key role at AFCON. He will likely get the nod alongside Ngezana once more. 

    At left-back, Samukelo Kabini has emerged as a star at Molde, but will fight for his place alongside Aubrey Maphosa Modiba. Tylon Smith is another player to watch, with the central defender on the path up in England, currently playing for Queens Park Rangers.

    PlayerClub
    Siyabonga NgezanaFCSB
    Mbekezeli MbokaziChicago Fire
    Khulumani NdamaneMamelodi Sundowns FC
    Thabo MoloisaneStellenbosch FC
    Tylon SmithQueens Park Rangers
    Samukele KabiniMolde FK
    Aubrey ModibaMamelodi Sundowns FC
    Khuliso MudauMamelodi Sundowns FC
    Thabang MatuludiPolokwane City FC
    Gift LinksAarhus GF
    Ime OkonHannover 96
    Olwethu MakhanyaPhiladelphia Union
  • FBL-WC-2026-AFRICA-QUALIFIER-RSA-BENAFP

    Midfielders

    The middle of the park is perhaps where South Africa lacks the most depth, but there are a few who will be ready to stand up and be counted at this summer's tournament. 

    Mamelodi Sundowns duo Bathusi Aubass and Teboho Mokoena often featured together at AFCON, while Orlando Pirates man Nkosinathi Sibisi slotted in to complete the midfield three. Sipho Mbule will be keen to get more minutes at the World Cup than he did in January, with the 27-year-old emerging as a key contributor for the Orlando Pirates this season.

    Sphephelo Sithole of Tondela is capable of playing a more defensive role, should South Africa need to tighten things up in close games.

    PlayerClub
    Bathusi AubaasMamelodi Sundowns FC
    Thalente MbathaOrlando Pirates
    Sipho Mbule Orlando Pirates
    Yaya SitholeCD Tondela
    Mduduzi ShabalalaKaizer Chiefs
    Nkosinathi SibisiOrlando Pirates
    Tebhoho MokoenaMamelodi Sundowns FC
    Kobamelo KodisangAVS Futebol
    Yusuf MaartKaizer Chiefs
    Luke Le RouxPortsmouth
    Kegs ChaukeBurton Albion

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 28-ZWE-RSAAFP

    Attackers

    Spearheading South Africa's attack will be Burnley man Lyle Foster, perhaps the nation's biggest star, considering he has Premier League experience. The 25-year-old has 24 caps for his country and has already bagged 10 goals, including some crucial ones at AFCON. If Bafana Bafana are going to have any sort of success at the World Cup this summer, they will need their talisman fit and firing. He has struggled to make much of an impact under Scott Parker in England's top flight this season, but has popped up with a few goals in the Clarets' bid for survival.

    Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis - both of the Orlando Pirates - were often the chosen wide players under Broos, but the head coach does have plenty of options to choose from in attack. That includes Club Brugge's Shandro Campbell and Al Ettifaq's Mohau Nkota, while Minnesota United star Bongokuhle Hlongwane's stock is also rising.

    PlayerClub
    Oswin AppollisOrlando Pirates
    Relebohile MofokengOrlando Pirates
    Tshepang MoremiOrlando Pirates
    Shandro CampbellClub Brugge
    Mohau NkotaAl Ettifaq
    Elias MokwanaAl Hazem SC
    Lyle FosterBurnley
    Iqraam RaynersMamelodi Sundowns FC
    Evidence MakopaOrlando Pirates
    Bongokuhle HlongwaneMinnesota United
    Antonio van WykSV Oberbank Ried
  • Luke le Roux, Bafana Bafana, June 2025Backpagepix

    South Africa's star players

    As previously mentioned, Ronwen Williams will be crucial in goal for South Africa, as will central defender Siyabonga Ngezana.

    In midfield, it will be interesting to see whether Broos puts his faith in a similar core of players that featured at AFCON, or whether the likes of Luke Le Roux of Portsmouth can find a spot in the team. Additionally, Shandre Campbell's time at Club Brugge has so far been a success, and he will provide some much-needed pace and trickery on the wing. 

    As for the attack, Lyle Foster will once again be the main man, but don't count out the potential impact of Bongokuhle Hlongwane, who has looked sharp in Major League Soccer so far this season.

  • 2026 FIFA World Cup, Qualifier - South Africa v NigeriaGetty Images Sport

    Predicted South Africa starting XI for World Cup 2026

    For the opening few fixtures, expect a similar structure and style to Hugo Broos' AFCON outings, with those who missed the tournament likely to filter in later. With Williams in goal, Ngezana is also guaranteed a starting spot in the backline.

    Mokoena and Mofokeng could get the nod over some returning stars, with Foster set to lead the line. 

    Predicted South Africa starting XI (4-2-3-1): Williams, Mudau, Ngezana, Mbokazi, Kabini; Mokoena, Sibisi, Aubass; Appollis, Foster, Mofokeng

