Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Avram Glazer booed by Man Utd employees angry at job cuts at 'very sombre' Europa League final screening party

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Avram Glazer were reportedly booed by Manchester United employees during a Europa League final screening party amid job cuts.

  • Man Utd hold screening party for Europa League final
  • Employees boo Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Avram Glazer
  • Screening for employees had a grim tone amid redundancies
