'Shrinking' Micky van de Ven slammed & told why poor Tottenham form could cost him big summer transfer move

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino has been particularly vocal about the defender's recent displays, suggesting he "shirked" the responsibility of leading an inexperienced backline and was "stuck in first gear". At Craven Cottage, Van de Ven was flanked by youngster Archie Gray and back-up centre-back Radu Dragusin, but he failed to provide the necessary organisation to stop the Cottagers' attack.

"Romero has taken the brunt of the criticism in Tottenham Hotspur’s leaky back line this season for his reckless and rash actions as the captain, but his suspension has exposed Micky van de Ven, who is just as culpable," Cascarino noted in his column for The Times. He added: "With the Argentina centre-back banned after his second red card of the season, against Manchester United, the armband has gone to Van de Ven in his absence. Against Arsenal, Bukayo Saka skipped past him too easily on multiple occasions, and watching him at Craven Cottage, where Spurs lost to Fulham on Sunday, I couldn’t believe I was watching a captain’s performance."