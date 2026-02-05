Getty Images Sport
Micky van de Ven urged to make step up to 'bigger teams' this summer as Tottenham struggles continue under Thomas Frank
Tottenham's struggles spark summer exit rumours
Van de Ven has arguably been one of the standout performers in an otherwise turbulent campaign at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. While his pace has frequently saved Spurs from defensive disasters, the collective results under head coach Thomas Frank have left much to be desired. Frank has struggled to consistently implement his tactical blueprint since taking the reins, and the club currently look increasingly unlikely to secure the Champions League football required to keep hold of their elite talents.
With Tottenham languishing in the bottom half of the table, the lack of elite-level competition has inevitably led to speculation regarding Van de Ven's long-term commitment. He is a player whose individual stock remains incredibly high, even as the team around him falters. Consequently, despite the winter window only recently slamming shut, the rumour mill is already looking ahead to a summer exit, as the 24-year-old Dutchman is seen as a player who has outgrown the current project at Spurs and deserves a platform to challenge for major honours.
Elia backs 'bigger team' move for compatriot
The noise surrounding a potential departure has been amplified by former Netherlands international Elia, who has given his official "seal of approval" to a summer transfer. Elia, who understands the pressure of playing for the Oranje and the expectations of the media, believes that Van de Ven is now ready for the most prestigious stages in world football.
Speaking on the defender’s future, Elia was emphatic in his recommendation for a move to a global powerhouse. "I think Van de Ven has to finish the season at Tottenham [by playing] consistently and show everybody he can go to the next level. He's strong and has good posture. He can score, he can dribble, and he can defend," he said, according to The Daily Star.
"If he continues like this, I think after the World Cup, he can make a good step to the bigger clubs. Not that Tottenham isn't a big club, but clubs that are a step above, like Real Madrid and Liverpool. I think it fits his career to move from Tottenham to the big teams."
Liverpool's deepening defensive crisis
The links to Liverpool come as manager Arne Slot navigates a truly catastrophic injury crisis in his backline. The Reds are currently without Conor Bradley, who is out for the season following knee surgery, while young defender Giovanni Leoni has seen his campaign ended by an ACL injury. With Jeremie Frimpong sidelined by a groin problem and Joe Gomez a major doubt for this weekend due to a hip injury, the need for a versatile, high-calibre defender like Van de Ven has never been more apparent.
Liverpool did act in January by securing a £60 million deal for Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet, but the 20-year-old will not arrive at Anfield until the summer. This leaves Slot desperately short of options for the business end of the season.
High stakes for Slot ahead of City clash
The urgency of Liverpool’s defensive search is underscored by the immense pressure facing Slot as he prepares for a defining clash against Manchester City this Sunday. While the Reds managed to halt a dismal five-game winless streak in the Premier League with a 4-1 victory over Newcastle United last Saturday, the visit of the reigning champions represents a far more significant test of the manager’s threadbare squad. Slot’s second campaign has been a rollercoaster of tactical shifts and personnel challenges, but the prospect of securing a player of Van de Ven's calibre this summer remains a beacon of hope for the long term.
Meanwhile, Van de Ven will hope to help end Spurs' own winless league run this weekend when his side face Manchester United at Old Trafford. The London side are currently 14th in the table and closer to the relegation zone than the top four.
