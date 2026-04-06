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Muhammad Zaki

Shock Arsenal approach for Barcelona's Dani Olmo revealed as midfielder makes transfer stance clear

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Arsenal have reportedly seen an ambitious approach for Barcelona star Dani Olmo rebuffed as the midfielder remains committed to the Catalan giants. The Gunners were keen to exploit the playmaker's lack of regular starts at the Spotify Camp Nou, but the Euro 2024 winner has made his intentions for the future crystal clear.

  • Gunners fail in audacious Olmo swoop

    Arsenal have emerged as a surprise suitor for Barcelona’s Olmo, with Sport reporting, via SportWitness, that the Gunners recently made a concrete attempt to lure the midfielder to the Premier League. According to the report, Mikel Arteta was keen to capitalise on a period where the 27-year-old was seeing irregular minutes under Hansi Flick, hoping to convince the Spaniard that his future lay at the Emirates Stadium.

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    Olmo's stance on a Premier League or Saudi switch

    Despite the lure of the Premier League and Arsenal’s ambitious project, Olmo has made it clear that he has no intention of cutting his Barcelona dream short. The midfielder is fully committed to succeeding at the club where he spent his formative years in the La Masia academy, effectively shutting the door on a move to the Emirates Stadium in the immediate future. This unwavering loyalty was also tested by eye-watering offers from elsewhere. Sport indicates that Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Qadsia presented an eye-watering proposal, including a four-year contract worth €9.5m net per season. Manchester City and Pep Guardiola have also long been admirers, with Olmo's agent, Andy Bara, briefly fueling speculation last summer by stating, "you never know what the future will bring." 

    However, just as he did with Arsenal, Olmo rejected the riches of the Middle East and the allure of Manchester to continue his journey under Flick in La Liga. Ultimately, this steadfast commitment makes a deal nearly impossible in the short term. With a contract running until 2030 and a market value estimated at around €60m, any suitors would realistically need the Catalan club to actively push the player toward the exit door before a transfer could take shape.

  • Arteta’s hunt for midfield reinforcements

    The pursuit of Olmo highlights Arteta's ongoing desire to add more world-class creativity to his engine room. This interest surfaced around the same time that Arsenal are reportedly leading the chase for the Premier League for Bayern Munich veteran Leon Goretzka. It appears the Gunners are casting a wide net across Europe's elite leagues to find the perfect profile to bolster their title-chasing squad.

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    A long-term future at Camp Nou

    Olmo has been a consistently high performer for Barca since returning to the club from RB Leipzig in 2024. His importance to Flick has grown as the current season has progressed, too, with the Spain international notching 16 goal contributions in 39 appearances across all competitions.

    For now, Arsenal must turn their attention elsewhere if they wish to add a new playmaker to their ranks. Unless Barcelona's financial situation necessitates a shock sale, Olmo looks set to stay exactly where he is.

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