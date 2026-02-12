'It's a serious one' - Arne Slot confirms Liverpool star set for lengthy injury absence after Sunderland win

Slot has the option of shuffling his pack for an FA Cup fourth-round clash with Brighton at Anfield on Saturday, with the Reds needing to decide where that competition sits on their list of priorities - given that they are also through to the last 16 of the Champions League.

Liverpool have become locked in a battle for top-four finishes this term, with back-to-back title triumphs being ruled out of the equation, and have 12 Premier League fixtures left to take in.

They sit sixth in the table as things stand, three points back on fourth-placed Manchester United. Slot is aware of the pressure that he is under to deliver qualification for elite European competition in 2026-27.

It has been suggested that missing out on Champions League football could cost the Dutchman his job - a year out from delivering title glory in his debut campaign at the helm. There has been talk of Jurgen Klopp making an emotional return to Merseyside - although the German has sought to distance himself from rumours suggesting that he is ready to leave a role as Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull and retrace steps to the dugout.