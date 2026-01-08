‘Why not Sergio Ramos?' - Wrexham told shock transfer for Real Madrid legend ‘is an option’ for Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac’s side

Wrexham have been linked with dozens of players during McElhenney and Mac's stint as owners, which has seen the club rise from the National League to the Championship. Indeed, there's been talk of a move for Ramos before. Former Real Madrid star Fernando Morientes said earlier this year that the possibility of Ramos making a shock transfer to Wrexham should not be ruled out.

"Could we see Sergio Ramos at Wrexham? Well, once you leave Real Madrid and that top media spotlight, you have a lot of choice," he told Bet365. "He chose, for example, to go to Sevilla because he's from Seville and he really wanted to go back. Then he left Seville and now he has decided to go to Mexico. I imagine it was a friendship with some of the directors. There's no special connection there before but it's another step in his career, steps with less responsibility, less pressure, more on a personal level. He wanted to live a different experience, and if the experience gives him the chance to be happy on a personal level, more than a sporting one, go for it. If that's the case with Wrexham, too, it'll probably be a good thing."