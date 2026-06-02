'I am not here to cheat!' - Sergio Ramos hits back over Sevilla takeover drama as La Liga intervention sees deal collapse

Addressing the media, Ramos fiercely refuted any accusations of wrongdoing regarding the altered proposal. He said: “I want to make it clear that I'm here to talk only about Sevilla, and I'll answer as much as I can, given the confidentiality we've always respected. Despite the warnings, I want to face the music and share what has happened firsthand. I believe we've presented a very solid project, the best one for Sevilla to regain its rightful place.

"Everyone knows the club's situation is very, very delicate. Our investment group wanted to contribute and help ensure its viability. During the negotiations, positions shifted, not just on our side. Initially, we offered €3,175 per share, acquiring 85% of the club. This was adjusted because a capital increase of €120 million was recommended, not €80 million. With the final proposal, we want to guarantee the club's financial viability , which is why we increased the capital increase. The only difference is that the payment for the shares will be made in two installments. We haven't received a response since Wednesday.

"I'm still here in Seville and I'm willing to listen to them. This is the first time I’ve sat here as a businessman and not as a footballer. I respect everyone, although I consider those words out of place. We made the offer taking into account LaLiga’s guidelines. Sevilla needs a capital increase of 120 million, not 80. I’m not asking for the shares to be worth less, but rather for the shareholders to do the same for Sevilla’s viability.

"If Sevilla is the most important thing, then they should help us. We’re not stealing or deceiving anyone. DMI has been with me from the beginning, and the reality is being distorted. The money was entirely from Banco Santander and another international bank. Unlimited, let that be clear. If this doesn't happen, it's because there will be a capital increase of 120 million and a higher offer than ours will come in.”