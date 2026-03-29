Scott McTominay to Saudi Pro League truth revealed following superstar rise at Napoli

Despite the lure of a massive payday in the Gulf state, the Scotland international has reportedly turned down a formal approach from an unnamed Saudi Pro League club. The former Manchester United man has seen his stock soar since moving to Italy, but his priority remains firmly fixed on continuing his journey under Conte at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

According to transfer expert Nicolo Schira, "A Saudi club offered a huge salary to try convince Scott McTominay, who rejected the bid." This stance has been somewhat backed by Fabrizio Romano, who noted that the player is "not talking to Saudi Pro League" clubs at present despite the noise surrounding a potential exit.