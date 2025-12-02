Getty/GOAL
Scott McTominay makes history by emulating Cristiano Ronaldo with award win - as ‘Queen of Italy’ girlfriend Cam Reading joins Napoli star at glitzy ceremony
Memorable move: McTominay's stunning debut season in Italy
McTominay moved to Naples in the summer of 2024 when severing career-long ties with Premier League giants Manchester United. He had taken in over 250 appearances for the Red Devils, but was allowed to move on when a £26 million ($34m) transfer offer was tabled.
The 28-year-old has enjoyed a new lease of life after stepping out of his comfort zone, with any shackles that had been holding him back at Old Trafford being shaken in spectacular fashion. He ended his debut campaign with Napoli as a Serie A title winner and the division’s MVP.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
History made: Records broken when emulating Ronaldo & Zidane
McTominay hit 12 goals in Serie A last season, breaking Denis Law’s 63-year record for most efforts by a Scot in a single campaign - with another former United star being passed there. He landed several prestigious prizes at the end of a memorable season.
Alongside the domestic gongs which came his way, McTominay also became the first Scotsman in 38 years to be nominated for the Ballon d’Or. He ended up finishing 18th in the Golden Ball vote.
He has since gone on to help Scotland qualify for the 2026 World Cup, netting a stunning overhead kick in a must-win meeting with Denmark, and will be gracing the grandest of sporting stages at international level next summer.
McTominay will head to that tournament as the reigning Serie A player of the year. He has become the first Scot to win that award and follows in the footsteps of illustrious former title holders such as Ronaldo, Ibrahimovic, Kaka, Francesco Totti and Zinedine Zidane.
McTominay said when collecting his prize: “Coming to Napoli was an easy choice. I came to the right place. It’s sensational, it’s incredible to be here and win this award. Thank you to everyone, the team, the staff, and my team-mates. My bond with Napoli is special; there are so many special places here.”
Queen of Italy: Reading also embraced by Napoli supporters
McTominay was joined at the glitzy Gran Gala Del Calcio by girlfriend Cam Reading. She has also been taken to the hearts of Napoli supporters, alongside her free-scoring partner, with the director at asset management firm Fortress Capital being billed as the ‘Queen of Italy’.
Reading was all smiles as she walked the red carpet with McTominay and joined him on stage for celebratory pictures. She has fully embraced life outside of the UK, with a new culture providing endless opportunities to create lifelong memories.
Man Utd return? McTominay generating transfer talk
There have been suggestions that McTominay is attracting interest ahead of transfer windows in 2026. La Liga giants Barcelona are said to have been monitoring his progress, while a return to Manchester has also been mooted.
A homecoming at United is, however, considered to be unlikely. Ex-Red Devils star Wes Brown told GOAL recently when asked if McTominay could retrace steps to Old Trafford: “It would be a lot of money for Man United to get him back. I’m so happy that Scott has gone away and done so well - he has done better than so well! He’s been excellent.
“Would it happen? Probably not. The respect from that getting talked about is unbelievable. What an achievement by Scott, for one. Sometimes when you leave really big clubs, it can be difficult to keep a level going - normally it is a dip. But he’s got better and better. He’s a great lad and he’s determined to do the best he can. I can’t see it happening, but I can understand why there are whispers.”
McTominay is tied to a contract at Napoli through to 2028, meaning that he and Reading have no need to consider another uprooting of professional and personal lives any time soon.
Advertisement