How dare anyone question Sarina Wiegman?! Winners and losers as England boss delivers a tactical masterclass to revive Euros title defence for Lauren James-led Lionesses

The European champions could've been eliminated after just two games, but their tournament is back on track after a thrashing of the Netherlands

After winning the European Championship in 2022 and enjoying a run to the Women's World Cup final only a year later, surely England's title defence at Euro 2025 wasn't going to end in the group stages after only two games, right? It seemed incredibly far-fetched, and yet it was a very real possibility as the Lionesses went into their second outing in the 'group of death'. That was until things got underway in Zurich and, in a 4-0 hammering of the Dutch, England proved why they are such fantastic champions.

There was so much to like about how the Lionesses responded to the rather worrying 2-1 defeat to France last Saturday, and Sarina Wiegman deserves all the praise in the world for her changes, which saw Jess Carter look much more comfortable in a central role as Alex Greenwood impressively protected a left-back position she has history in, while Ella Toone added more steel to the midfield and Lauren James thrived out wide. If eyebrows were raised in doubt for Wiegman's last team selection, they were raised in acknowledgement of her fantastic management here.

The players themselves came into this game with a remarkable attitude, too, eager to prove the critics wrong and get their title defence back on track. Questions were asked of the team environment in the build-up to the Euros, as Mary Earps shockingly retired and Millie Bright withdrew her name from selection. The application, intensity and energy on show from England here, however, was evidence that this group is well and truly together.

And then there was the sheer quality that delivered the goals. James showed just why there are many out there who believe she could win the Ballon d'Or one day, Hannah Hampton exhibited the remarkable distribution which has won rave reviews and allowed her to usurp Earps into the No.1 spot, and Alessia Russo proved why her all-round game is just as important as her goal-scoring, with a hat-trick of assists.

England's job isn't done yet. The Lionesses might have wrestled momentum back in Group D, but they still need to record victory on Sunday over Wales, who showed plenty of fight in a spirited defeat to France and will be desperate to get at least a point from their first major tournament. But Wednesday's remarkable performance and result means England's hopes of success are well and truly alive, when they could've been dead and buried.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Stadion Letzigrund...