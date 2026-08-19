Sao Paulo made their home advantage count to secure a 3-1 victory over Bolivar at the Morumbis, booking their place in the Copa Sudamericana quarter-finals. Having drawn 1-1 in the high-altitude first leg in La Paz last week, the Tricolor advanced with a 4-2 aggregate triumph.

The win also ended a frustrating winless streak for São Paulo, whose supporters had not celebrated a victory since May 26. They will now face an explosive quarter-final tie against Boca Juniors, who progressed past Recoleta.