Getty/GOAL
Sandro Tonali to Arsenal?! Gunners weighing up stunning deadline day move for Newcastle midfield dynamo
Tonali is a proven Premier League performer
Tonali has been at St James’ Park since the summer of 2023. He has, having missed a large chunk of his debut campaign on Tyneside, taken in 67 top-flight appearances for the Magpies. They are understandably reluctant to part with the all-action 25-year-old.
Sky Sports Deutschland confirms as much, with Arsenal seemingly set to be left frustrated in their efforts to prise a talented performer away from domestic rivals. Questions have, however, been put to Newcastle.
Arsenal require cover for injured Merino
Arsenal have confirmed that versatile Spain international Merino is to undergo surgery on the foot injury that he suffered in a dramatic defeat to Manchester United. He is nursing a broken bone.
An official statement from the Gunners read: “Mikel will have surgery in the coming days and will then begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme. Mikel is expected to be out of action for an extended period, with the aim of returning to full training before the end of the season.”
