Said El Mala to the Premier League? Koln president says they'd be 'crazy' to let €50m Brighton target leave

With Bayern Munich's interest reportedly cooling, the door is wide open for English suitors. Brighton currently lead the race, though they face stiff competition from Chelsea and Newcastle. To fend off these Premier League giants, the Bundesliga club are preparing a new contract. Stobbe confirmed their intentions, saying: "Of course, we will make him an offer with our network – not just financial, but also in other areas. We can offer him an environment where he can develop wonderfully. He’s a very young player, highly talented and has already proved that."