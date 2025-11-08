Ruben Amorim drops January transfer hint after losing Benjamin Sesko to injury and with three stars heading for AFCON

Sesko’s short cameo after being introduced from the bench summed up his season. There were flashes of promise, but the afternoon ended in frustration. The 22-year-old thought he’d snatched the winner moments before his injury when he raced through on goal, only for Micky van de Ven to produce a sensational sliding block to deny him. The challenge left Sesko clutching his knee and grimacing in pain.

Amorim, speaking after the match, could offer little reassurance. "We have to check. He had something in his knee, let's see," he said. When further pressed about the seriousness of the injury, he added, "I have no idea. Because it's the knee, we never know."

Sesko has scored just two goals in 11 league appearances, and at Tottenham, he once again failed to put away two half chances. When Amorim was asked if Sesko's lack of confidence was harming him, the manager brushed aside the idea and said: "No, I think... I think that is not the biggest concern now. That happened in the same way that he is not scoring and then he scores two goals in the next two games [Brentford and Sunderland], so that happens, especially with a striker. I'm more concerned with an injury because it's in the knee and I don't know. We need Ben to be a better team."