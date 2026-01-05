AFP
Ruben Amorim following Enzo Maresca's blueprint?! Man Utd boss' future in serious jeopardy after pointed outburst amid growing tensions with Red Devils board
Amorim angers Man Utd board with rant at Elland Road
Amorim, who has struggled for consistency throughout his reign as Red Devils boss, delivered an explosive post-match press conference after seeing United held to a 1-1 draw by old adversaries Leeds at Elland Road.
He claimed to be deserving of more power and authority that he is currently granted and revealed that he plans to leave Old Trafford at the end of his contract, regardless of what happens between now and that deal expiring in 2027. Said comments have, according to talkSPORT, not gone down well with United’s board.
What Amorim said in angry rant
Amorim told reporters during an angry rant, with the Portuguese hinting at his position being undermined by those working above him: “I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the head coach. I know my name is not [Antonio] Conte, [Thomas] Tuchel, or [Jose] Mourinho but I'm the manager of Manchester United. It's going to be like this for 18 months or until the board decide to change. I'm not going to quit. I'll do my job until another guy is coming here to replace me."
He went on to say: “I just want to say that I’m going to be the manager of this team, not just the coach. I was really clear on that and that is going to finish in 18 months and then everyone is going to move on. That was the deal. That is my job. Not to be a coach.
“If people cannot handle the Gary Nevilles and the criticisms of everything, we need to change the club. I just want to say I came here to be the manager, not to be the coach. In every department - the scouting department, the sporting director needs to do their job, I will do mine for 18 months and then we move on.”
Future questions: Will Man Utd sack Amorim?
According to talkSPORT, “Amorim's fractured relationship with director of football Jason Wilcox is viewed by sources close to United as making his long-term position uncertain”. Tension in the Red Devils camp is said to have boiled over after Wilcox and Co urged Amorim to be “more tactically flexible” in his approach - with the 40-year-old’s 3-4-3 system attracting plenty of criticism.
Amorim’s future, and willingness to fulfil his contract, is now in doubt. The talkSPORT report goes on to claim that: “If it comes down to a power struggle between Amorim and Wilcox, chief executive Omar Berrada is expected to back the latter”.
Advertisement