‘An old fashioned kick up the a***!’ - Roy Keane offers frank Marcus Rashford advice as Man Utd legend claims there is ‘something amiss’ with misfiring forward
Roy Keane has advised Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag to resort to old school methods to try and get Marcus Rashford firing again.
- Keane suggests how to get Rashford firing again
- Jokes: 'Give him a kick up the a***'
- Striker continues to have disappointing season