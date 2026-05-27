'We need Thierry Henry' - Romelu Lukaku reveals Belgium players wanted ex-Arsenal striker to replace Roberto Martinez as he lambasts Domenico Tedesco

In a revealing assessment of the internal dynamics within the Belgian national team, Lukaku has confirmed that the senior players had a specific successor in mind when Martinez stepped down after the 2022 World Cup. Despite the eventual appointment of Tedesco, the dressing room had made their voices heard regarding Arsenal and France legend Henry, who had previously served as an assistant coach for the Red Devils during both the 2018 and 2022 World Cup campaigns.

Lukaku explained that the squad wanted a figure who could challenge them and maintain the high standards set during their time as one of the world's top-ranked nations. "We were spoken to in Qatar, after the draw against Croatia [which knocked Belgium out of the group stage]. Everyone was saying: 'Henry is the one we need.' He was going to hold us accountable for our mistakes. When you aim for the top, you don't want people constantly stroking your ego," the striker told La Dernière Heure.