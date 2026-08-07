'Unrefusable' offer rejected! Why Man City star Rodri chose Barcelona over Real Madrid

Rodri's agent, Pablo Barquero, confirmed that his client received a massive proposal from Los Blancos before making his final choice. He praised the dignity and respect with which the Spanish capital club handled the complex negotiations.

"Real Madrid made an unrefusable offer to Rodri after the World Cup," Barquero said, as quoted by WorldSoccerTalk. "Madrid were serious about going after Rodri and put everything on the table so that he would play for Madrid. From their president down to the general director, everyone worked so that Rodri could play for Real Madrid.

"The conversations were positive and they have been negotiating over these past two weeks, but Rodri has made the decision to choose another offer, and he’s told them his decision."