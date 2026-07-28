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Roberto Mancini makes shock return as Italy head coach after Andrea Pirlo controversy
Mancini to make surprise return
The FIGC have reached an agreement for Mancini to return as Azzurri head coach following Gennaro Gattuso's resignation in April. The decision was made after negotiations with several primary targets hit dead ends. Mancini's appointment was confirmed in an official social media post on the FIGC account, and Sky Italia has reported that he will be officially presented on Wednesday. Mancini, who departed Qatari outfit Al-Sadd last month, is ready to lead the Italy national side once again following his previous tenure with Saudi Arabia.
Federation faces internal chaos
The managerial search was plunged into internal turmoil after FIGC president Giovanni Malago dramatically blocked Pirlo’s appointment at the eleventh hour. The U-turn was triggered by Pirlo’s ambassadorial role with a Russian betting company. The sudden rejection had immediate repercussions within the federation’s leadership, with technical director Paolo Maldini and adviser Leonardo both resigning simultaneously after just 16 days in their roles.
Malago explained the decision to turn to Mancini when facing the media on Tuesday, and confirmed that legendary former Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri is also coming aboard as technical director. He said: "Time was running out and I thought the right person to be coach was Roberto Mancini. He's the best possible choice. The role of technical director, not to be confused with other roles, has not disappeared. This is precisely why we approved an amendment to the statute that also makes another person possible president of Club Italia. I needed someone to share the choice of Roberto Mancini as coach, and that person is Claudio Ranieri, who signed his commitment a few minutes ago."
Failed talks with Guardiola
The federation had held ambitious talks with Pep Guardiola, who is available after leaving Manchester City at the end of last season. However, a deal collapsed over the Spanish tactician's staggering £17 million-a-year wage demands. This forced the FIGC to turn their attention to Mancini, who is now set to inherit a squad reeling from missing out on a third consecutive World Cup.
- Naushad
What happens next?
Mancini will be charged with reshaping the squad ahead of his second debut in charge against Belgium in the Nations League on September 25. His primary objective will be to rebuild the team's fragile mentality following their agonising penalty shootout defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina in the 2026 World Cup qualification play-offs. Boasting three Serie A titles and a Premier League crown, Mancini is expected to bring instant stability amid federation turmoil.
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