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Roberto De Zerbi promises more transfer business at Tottenham after £200m spending spree
Spurs plan more summer signings
Tottenham have already invested over £200 million this summer, bringing in players such as Jan Paul van Hecke, Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali to avoid a repeat of last season's relegation struggle.
However, De Zerbi revealed following a 2-0 pre-season friendly victory against Auckland FC that Tottenham are far from finished in the transfer market.
The manager emphasised the need for further attacking reinforcements and explained his ambition to continue strengthening the squad over the coming weeks. De Zerbi stated: “We have to finish the window of this transfer market, because it's not finished yet, our transfer market.”
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Building a strong foundation
De Zerbi expects Tottenham to be in an even better position once the current transfer window concludes. He highlighted the ongoing discussions with the club hierarchy regarding the overarching vision for the club.
“I think we can be happier at the end of this transfer market, because I spoke a lot of time with the owner, with the board, and they want to build a very strong team for this season for sure, but to make the base for the future to become great again,” De Zerbi explained.
The manager also noted that Tottenham have to improve their physical condition and ensure the new arrivals quickly adapt to his specific style of play ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.
Assessing the academy talents
Beyond new signings, Tottenham are closely evaluating their academy prospects. Mikey Moore spent last season on loan at Rangers and has impressed during pre-season, but De Zerbi remains undecided on whether the 18-year-old will depart on another temporary deal. “We have to see,” he said.
“We have to analyse the last part of the transfer market, because we try to bring wingers, and then we speak with him, with his agent, with the club, to find the best solution for everyone.”
Additionally, Luca Williams-Barnett and Malachi Hardy have caught the eye. De Zerbi added: “Luca is a big talent, very young, big talent. Malachi is another good player for the future of the club.”
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What happens next for Spurs?
Tottenham will continue their pre-season preparations as De Zerbi works to integrate the recent arrivals and finalise his squad. The club are expected to pursue additional attacking targets before the deadline while carefully managing the immediate futures of young talents like Moore and Williams-Barnett.
As the new season approaches, Tottenham have to balance first-team recruitment with academy development to navigate domestic financial regulations successfully.
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