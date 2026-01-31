'I'm ready to go to war' - Emotional Roberto De Zerbi speaks out as Marseille plunged into fresh crisis after throwing away win despite Mason Greenwood goal and assist

This latest setback follows a turbulent week for De Zerbi, whose future has been under intense scrutiny. Despite pre-match rumours that the Italian boss might resign or be sacked, he was in the dugout to see his side dominate the first hour. Marseille appeared to be coasting after Greenwood converted a 19th-minute penalty, his 13th goal this season, and then assisted Aubameyang for a second in the 54th minute.

However, the late-game fragility that has recently plagued De Zerbi’s team resurfaced. Jonathan Ikone pulled one back with an 82nd-minute header before goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli conceded a stoppage-time penalty. Ilan Kebbal converted in the 94th minute to secure a point for the hosts. The result leaves Marseille third in Ligue 1, seven points behind leaders Lens. For De Zerbi, who insisted on Friday he has the "strength to stay" despite the club’s "powerlessness" in critical moments, this collapse will only intensify questions regarding his defensive structures and long-term project.