According to Guillem Ballague in a new column for BBC Sport, Lewandowski will leave Barcelona at the end of the season, marking the conclusion of a successful four-year stint in Catalonia. Since arriving in 2022, the Polish marksman has been a revelation, netting approximately 120 goals across all competitions. Despite his continued efficiency, the forward will turn 38 by the start of the next campaign. The club have remained open to extending his stay by another year, but the proposed terms included a significant salary reduction and a diminished squad role, which did not appeal to the striker.